NYC To Postpone Calorie-Labeling Enforcement Until 2018

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT) -- New York City will wait until May 7, 2018, to enforce its expanded calorie-labeling rules, which mirror the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s identical regulations, in chain restaurants and convenience stores, following an agreement it made Friday in federal court with trade groups that had filed suit against the city.



The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene agreed in a court-ordered stipulation with the National Association of Convenience Stores and other groups that it will hold off on enforcing menu-labeling Regulation 81.50 after FDA Commissioner...

