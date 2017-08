BMW Can't Escape Leaky Mini Cooper Engine Suit

Law360, San Francisco (August 28, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Monday to toss a putative class action alleging BMW hid an engine defect in its popular Mini Cooper cars, finding that the drivers’ third amended complaint plausibly claimed that BMW knew of the alleged defect as early as 2011.



U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin found allegations that lead plaintiff Sasha St. Pierre paid $1,143 to repair damage caused by the alleged defect, and that she continues to experience “check engine” alerts, loss of power and a strong burning smell when...

To view the full article, register now.