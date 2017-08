Ticket Execs Escape SEC's $33M Athlete Fraud Suit, For Now

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday found that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission failed to show how two executives for a ticket reservation business aided a scheme that defrauded professional athletes of $33 million, but said the agency could amend its claims.



U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn granted a motion to dismiss by The Ticket Reserve Inc. CEO Richard M. Harmon and COO John A. Kaptrosky, finding that while the agency had adequately alleged the executives committed some form of wrongdoing, none of it...

