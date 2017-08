Gilstrap Nixes New Trials In Metaswitch, Genband Patent Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap shot down both Genband US LLC’s and Metaswitch Networks Ltd.’s bids for new trials and different patent invalidity findings on Monday, saying there is no need to disturb the original findings in the companies’ infringement dispute.



The Eastern District of Texas judge declined the rivals’ requests to redo a trial over patents covering voice over internet protocol services or to upend patent invalidity findings against both. The matters came to him on remand after the Federal Circuit opined that Judge Gilstrap...

To view the full article, register now.