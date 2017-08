CFO Who Hacked Ex-Worker’s Email Hit With Ethics Charges

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- An executive for an Illinois precious metal refinery has been charged by state disciplinary authorities with breaking into the personal email of a former employee who is suing the company and then lying about it under oath, according to a recently served complaint.



The target of the charges, Jarret S. Niesse, is an attorney and the chief financial officer for Precious Metal Refining Services, Inc. and had been responsible for monitoring work email accounts of former employees, according to the filing. He allegedly used that access...

