Yahoo Seeks To Nix Claims Of Discrimination Against Men

Law360, San Francisco (August 28, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Yahoo Inc. asked a California federal judge on Friday to toss two cases alleging that female executives manipulated the company's performance review system to fire a disproportionate number of male employees, arguing that the two men bringing the suit were fired because they underperformed.



The filing says there’s no basis for the claims of gender discrimination brought by Gregory Anderson, the company’s former editorial director for its autos, shopping, home, travel, health and small business portals, and his former boss, ex-senior director of editorial Scott Ard....

