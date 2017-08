J&J Says Talc Samples Would Run Out In MDL

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson on Friday told the New Jersey judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over its allegedly dangerous talcum powder products that there are limited amounts of “historical” products related to the litigation, and they’ll run out of they’re distributed on a “first come, first served” basis.



J&J said its not trying to prevent the women from ever testing the samples, which are related to its baby powder products, instead it is asking the court to hit pause and take temporary control over the samples until a...

