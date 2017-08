'Housewives' Star Liable For Fraud In Rocawear Licensing

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT) -- “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Christopher Laurita fraudulently transferred away the $15 million clothing license that was his company’s most valuable asset after it entered bankruptcy, a New York federal judge ruled last week.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert E. Grossman said Thursday that Laurita and creditor Iconix Group Ltd. engaged in a fraudulent scheme to transfer the license for the Rocawear junior sportswear line from Signature Apparel Group to a third party while falsely telling the court the license had expired; as a result, the...

