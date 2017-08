Chinese National Charged In Trading OPM Hack Malware

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Chinese national is facing charges of conspiracy and computer hacking related to allegations he dealt in a rare malicious software tool linked to major breaches at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management and Anthem, according to court documents unsealed last week in California federal court.



Yu Pingan, a Shanghai resident described by prosecutors as a malware broker operating under the alias “GoldSun,” is accused of distributing malicious software, including an uncommon malware tool called “Sakula,” to a group of unnamed Chinese co-conspirators who allegedly installed...

