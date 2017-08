Robbins Geller To Guide Securities Suit Against BT Group

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello PC were appointed on Monday as lead and local counsel in federal shareholder class actions accusing U.K.-based BT Group PLC and three of its top executives of deceiving investors and failing to disclose years of mismanagement in its Italian division.



U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in New Jersey formalized the appointments in an order and opinion that granted PAMCAH-UA Local 675 Pension Fund’s motion to appoint the firms and also designate it...

