11th Circ. Won't Hear SeaWorld Pass Auto-Renewal Suit Yet

Law360, Miami (August 28, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday dismissed SeaWorld's appeal of a Florida federal judge's ruling that the theme park breached a class of customers' contracts and violated the Electronic Funds Transfer Act by automatically renewing annual passes, finding that the ruling was not a final or appealable order.



SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Inc. was seeking to overturn U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven's April 17 order granting summary judgment to a class of customers from Florida, Texas, Virginia and California, states where the company operates theme parks....

To view the full article, register now.