7th Circ. Nixes Franchisee's $6.5M Verdict Against Volvo

Law360, Springfield (August 28, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday reversed a $6.5 million jury verdict against Volvo in favor of the former owner of an Indiana truck dealership, saying the district court erred in siding with the dealer’s claims that the manufacturer discriminated against him.



Former Volvo truck dealer Andy Mohr, who runs a handful of dealerships in the Indianapolis area, sued Volvo Trucks North America in 2012 in Indiana federal court over what he said was discriminatory treatment in price concessions he was able to offer potential buyers. Mohr...

