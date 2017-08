7th Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of RICO Suit Against Travelers

Law360, Los Angeles (August 28, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday upheld an order dismissing a proposed class action alleging Travelers and its outside counsel violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and other statutes by concealing policyholders' full limits from car crash victims, agreeing with a lower court that none of the claims in the lawsuit hold water.



After finding that an Illinois federal court had properly exercised jurisdiction over the putative class action filed by Sabrina Roppo, a Seventh Circuit panel said the lower court had correctly concluded that...

