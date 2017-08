Ill. Staff Firings Not Tied To Harassment Probe, Judge Says

Law360, Springfield (August 29, 2017, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A Cook County judge on Monday ruled in favor of former Illinois Treasurer Dan Rutherford in a case brought by three former employees who alleged they'd been fired in retaliation for cooperating in an investigation of the politician's alleged sexual harassment of another staffer.



Cook County Circuit Court Judge James Snyder found that the three former employees in the Illinois State Treasurer's Office did not prove at trial that their firing was related to their participation in a case filed by another staffer who claimed Rutherford...

