$16M Deal In Subprime-Lender Investor Row Gets Go-Ahead

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge gave an initial green light Monday to a $16 million settlement resolving a proposed class action alleging subprime lender World Acceptance Corp. misled investors about its lending practices and compliance with related federal laws.



U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis tentatively signed off on the proposed settlement as “fair, reasonable and adequate” and certified a settlement class consisting of certain investors who purchased World Acceptance common stock between Jan. 30, 2013, and Aug. 10, 2015.



The judge’s order came after lead...

To view the full article, register now.