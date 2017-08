Tribe Looks To Resume Case Over Share Of $940M DOI Deal

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Cayuga Nation’s leadership asked a New Mexico federal court Monday to unpause a case concerning the distribution of funds designated to the tribe under a $940 million settlement of allegations that the U.S. Department of the Interior failed to pay administrative expenses to run federal programs.



Clint Halftown, Timothy Twoguns, Gary Wheeler, Donald Jimerson and Michael Barringer filed a motion to lift a stay on an interpleader action concerning which Cayuga Nation faction is entitled to the money owed to the tribe under the class...

To view the full article, register now.