Movie Co. Must Halt Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Film

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A film company must halt production of an unauthorized Lynyrd Skynyrd biopic about a plane crash that killed some original band members because a former member who acted as a production consultant is bound by a 1988 agreement controlling the rock group's image, a New York federal judge ruled.



U.S. District Judge Robert W. Sweet said on Aug. 23 that Cleopatra Films may not produce or distribute the film, finding that the company was aware of the restrictive provisions but sought to evade them.



Founding lead...

