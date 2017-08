BB&T Class Of 67K Employees Win Cert. In ERISA Suit

Law360, San Francisco (August 29, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge Tuesday certified a class of as many as 67,000 current and former BB&T Corp. employees who allege the bank breached its fiduciary duty to their benefit plan by using it as an opportunity to invest in its own mutual funds, even low performing ones.



U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles found that there were enough common issues of law and fact for certification and that the named plaintiffs’ claims were typical. The class is estimated to total 30,000 to 67,000 employees who...

