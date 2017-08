Greenberg Traurig Forgery Case Stayed For Damages Appeal

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A onetime Apollo Medical hedge fund principal suing Greenberg Traurig LLP over an alleged attorney cover-up of an Apollo partner's destruction of evidence in an underlying contract forgery dispute will get a chance to resuscitate his damages theory in New York appeals court before trial begins.



At a hearing Monday, New York Supreme Court Judge O. Peter Sherwood conditionally stayed the case brought by James Melcher, a former Apollo Medical Fund Management LLC principal who alleges that ex-Greenberg Traurig attorney Leslie Corwin tried to conceal that...

To view the full article, register now.