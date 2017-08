US Punts On Lumber Tariffs As Settlement Talks Continue

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday delayed its final decision in a closely watched probe of softwood lumber imports from Canada and expressed hope that the two sides could use the additional time to reach an agreement that will prevent the imposition of new tariffs on those products.



Commerce’s International Trade Administration was slated to levy final anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber by Sept. 6, but has now pushed its deadline to Nov. 14. Such delays are not uncommon in trade remedy...

