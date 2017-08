Jurisdiction Up First In $2.78B Shell, Philippines Tax Row

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A World Bank tribunal will first consider whether it has jurisdiction over a $2.78 billion tax recalculation claim kicked off by a Royal Dutch Shell PLC unit against the Philippines over a gas-to-power project before deciding on whether the claim has merit, according to a Monday notice.



The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes said the tribunal overseeing Shell Philippines Exploration BV's claim, which focuses on the allocation of proceeds from a deep-water natural gas project known as the Malampaya project, has suspended the proceeding...

