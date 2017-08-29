Deals Rumor Mill: United Tech, Veon, LG Electronics

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Connecticut-headquartered aerospace conglomerate United Technologies Corp. is closing in on an acquisition of Iowa-headquartered Rockwell Collins Inc. that could be worth more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. According to the report, the companies are in talks concerning a deal that would see United Technologies pay about $140 per Rockwell share, and an agreement could be reached as soon as this weekend. Reports earlier this month said Rockwell was working with an investment bank to review a United Technologies proposal.

Amsterdam-headquartered telecommunications services provider...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular