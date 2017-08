Nigerian Man Gets Nearly 4 Years For $3.7M Email Scam

Law360, Houston (August 29, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A 30-year-old Nigerian man was sentenced in Texas federal court on Monday to 46 months in prison for perpetrating an email fraud that tricked various companies’ employees into wiring him $3.7 million over a two-year period.



The sentencing of Amechi Colvis Amuegbunam, who was in the U.S. on a student visa, follows his arrest in 2015 and his guilty plea in March to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade on Monday also ordered Amuegbunam to pay $615,555 in restitution...

To view the full article, register now.