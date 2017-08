2nd Member Of Powerful Honduran Family Cops To Charges

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Yankel Rosenthal Coello, a soccer club executive and former minister to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, admitted Tuesday in Manhattan federal court to trying to launder drug money via a Florida real estate transaction, joining a cousin in pleading guilty.



Rosenthal, 48, entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni as part of a plea agreement. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years, heavy fines, asset forfeiture and deportation to his home country, where he is a member of a powerful and wealthy...

