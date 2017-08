VW Hit With Stock-Drop Suit Over Antitrust Claims

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in Volkswagen AG has accused it of covering up possible collusion with other carmakers and causing VW's stock price to trade at inflated levels, according to a suit filed Tuesday in New York federal court.



VW shareholders Wayne Mucha and Linda Mucha allege that the automaker touted its compliance measures and their effectiveness in several years’ worth of annual reports before it was revealed last month that VW had been in contact with regulators about decadeslong coordination talks the company had...

