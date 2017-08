Stock Fraud Suit Tied To Whole Foods Pricing Scandal Tossed

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Austin, Texas, has tossed a would-be securities fraud class action targeting Whole Foods and six current and former executives over its overpricing scandal, finding that a twice-amended complaint made no credible allegation that the grocery giant now owned by Amazon.com intended to deceive shareholders.



U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel dismissed the suit Friday against Whole Foods, CEO John P. Mackey and five other executives with prejudice, finding that any attempt by the Employees' Retirement System of the State of Hawaii, the lead...

