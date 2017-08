Nixed Class To Seek 7th Circ. Input On TCPA Fax Consent

Law360, Chicago (August 29, 2017, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A group of people who say they received illegal faxes from HumanaDental Insurance Co. told an Illinois federal judge Tuesday they will ask the Seventh Circuit to reinstate their class’ certification after the judge said recent shifts in the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act warranted decertification.



