DOD Unit Lacked Controls For Telecom Deals, Watchdog Says

Law360, Nashville (August 29, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Defense Information Systems Agency failed to provide adequate oversight for a number of high-value telecommunications services contracts, resulting in more than $80 million in improper payments, a U.S. Department of Defense watchdog said in a report made public Monday.



Contracting personnel at the Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, a DISA component agency, failed to follow regulations and Department of Defense guidance when managing communications service authorizations, or CSAs, in part because they put more emphasis on new deals than managing existing deals, according to the...

