Fiesta, Focus Drivers Seek Final OK On Ford Settlement

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of drivers who purchased or leased Ford Motor Co.'s Fiesta and Focus vehicles with allegedly faulty PowerShift transmissions asked a California federal judge Monday to grant final approval of their settlement with the automaker.



Owners and lessees of affected 2011 to 2016 Ford Fiestas and 2012 to 2016 Ford Focuses, estimated to be about 1.5 million vehicles, would be eligible for reimbursement for repairs or the repurchase or replacement of faulty cars, according to the filing. The court preliminarily approved the agreement in...

