Riot Blasts Uniloc For Filing In 'Plaintiff Friendly' EDTX

Law360, Los Angeles (August 29, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Video game company Riot Games Inc. told a California federal court Monday that Uniloc USA Inc. is trying to forum shop by filing computer network technology patent infringement suits over Riot’s League of Legends in the Eastern District of Texas, urging the court to keep alive its West Coast bid for a declaration of noninfringement.



Uniloc, an active patent plaintiff that filed 87 patent suits in 2016, filed two infringement actions against Riot Games in the Eastern District of Texas in April of this year that...

