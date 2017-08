Wells Fargo Hit Home Borrowers With Excess Fees, Suit Says

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo & Co. falsely blamed thousands of mortgage applicants for omitting paperwork so it could slap them with fees to extend the lock on the mortgage rate they had been promised, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court on Monday.



The suit comes in the wake of a fake-accounts scandal that cost the company $185 million and led to the sudden retirement of its CEO. It said whistleblower accounts, complaints with regulators and a news report suggest the company regularly charged...

