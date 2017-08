Mexican Co. Says Industrial Real Estate Row Belongs In Court

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Mexican company that buys industrial real estate has urged a California federal court not to toss its suit accusing a Los Angeles-based private equity firm of selling it a $15 million facility without disclosing it was allegedly overrun by a drug cartel, arguing an arbitration clause related to the lease agreement doesn’t apply.



Finsa Portafolios SA de CV has accused OpenGate Capital LLC of failing to disclose that a Mexican manufacturing facility it sold to Finsa was purportedly overrun by a drug cartel, while also...

