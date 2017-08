Biz Group Wants Phone Database To Cut TCPA Suits

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Comcast Corp. and others Monday applauded the Federal Communications Commission’s efforts to create a database of phone numbers that have been reassigned to new consumers to help businesses avoid ringing people who don't want to be called, but expressed concern about the potential for “abusive litigation.”



The Chamber, together with its U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform, said in an FCC filing that the database would be expensive to create and maintain and would likely impose high costs on companies that...

