Recall Effort Resumes Against Stanford Sex Assault Judge

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Supporters of a campaign to ask California voters to recall the judge who sentenced Stanford University student Brock Turner to six months in jail for a sexual assault conviction have regained the ability to legally collect signatures on petitions for the effort.



Retired San Francisco Superior Court Judge Kay Tsenin on Monday lifted a temporary restraining order that had barred the supporters from collecting the signatures in their effort to oust Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky. Persky was criticized for issuing what some deemed...

To view the full article, register now.