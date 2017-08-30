Expert Analysis

Property Insurers Should Brace For Post-Harvey Storm

By M. Scott Incerto and Adam Schramek August 30, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT) -- While early estimates vary wildly, the insurance cost of Hurricane Harvey is certain to be in the billions. With that amount of devastation, property insurers should begin preparing now for the second storm that is certain to follow the first: the onslaught of claims and coverage litigation. This article discusses the top 5 disputes that will likely arise in post-Harvey litigation, and why.

1. Coverage Challenges: the Clear, Ambiguous and In Between

After hurricanes, what might otherwise have appeared as small coverage issues are magnified by...
