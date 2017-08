9th Circ. Enjoins Seattle's Uber, Lyft Union Law

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Two Ninth Circuit judges Tuesday temporarily granted the U.S. Chamber of Commerce an emergency injunction blocking a Seattle ordinance allowing for-hire drivers at companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize, as the court considers a motion to stay the case, pending an appeal of a district court order dismissing the suit.



The Seattle City Council in December 2015 unanimously passed the first-in-the-nation ordinance letting independent contractors for ride-hailing apps including Uber and Lyft form unions to collectively negotiate contract terms. Above, Uber headquarters. (AP) U.S....

