AM General Scores $2B Foreign Military Humvee Contract

Law360, Washington (August 30, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT) -- AM General LLC has been awarded a U.S. Army contract worth as much as $2.2 billion to build Humvees and related parts for sale to foreign military sales customers, including the Afghan government.



The firm fixed-price contract covers production of up to 11,560 Humvees — short for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles — as well as "contractor unique" spare parts packages and associated equipment for the vehicles to be sold through the Pentagon's FMS program, according to a notice from the U.S. Department of Defense....

To view the full article, register now.