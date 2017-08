Ballot Selfies Could Lead To Voter Pressure, Expert Says

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Allowing voters to take selfies with their marked ballots could allow groups to put pressure on members to reveal their votes, a political science professor testified Tuesday in the New York federal bench trial of a suit by voters who claim the selfie ban violates their First Amendment rights.



U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel asked E. Scott Adler, a professor of political science at the University of Colorado Boulder, whether a group like the National Rifle Association or a church could use the phenomenon of...

