Exporter Sues Former Firm Over $5.7M Loss In Contract Spat

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A grocery exporter has lobbed a malpractice suit in a New York state court against the counsel that represented the company in an underlying dispute with a United Arab Emirates-based food distributor that resulted in a $5.7 million arbitral award against the exporter, claiming its counsel mishandled the case.



New York-based Global Export Marketing Co. Ltd., or Gemco, on Monday sued Koehler & Isaacs LLP and two attorneys in New York Supreme Court, contending that they bungled an underlying dispute with the food distributor, Al Maya...

