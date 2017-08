Uber Investor Suit To Oust Kalanick Halted For Arbitration

Law360, Wilmington (August 30, 2017, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor put on hold Wednesday a Benchmark Capital Partners LP suit to oust former Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Travis Kalanick from the ride-hailing company's board and undo its 2016 expansion, saying a director agreement to rely on arbitration left no choice.



In a ruling from the bench, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III cited "clear and frankly overwhelming evidence" in his order staying the complaint that a board voting rights amendment giving Kalanick authority to fill three new director seats required all disputes over...

To view the full article, register now.