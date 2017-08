'Prior Good Acts' Not Allowed In Menendez Trial, Feds Say

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors gearing up for the corruption trial of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez next week asked a judge on Wednesday to keep the defense from comparing his favors for a wealthy eye doctor to the senator's other, unrelated official actions.



Menendez is accused of pressuring multiple federal officials on behalf of Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen, who in return allegedly set the senator up on lavish vacations and gave to his campaign and litigation funds. Attorneys for the pair should not be allowed to whitewash those...

To view the full article, register now.