GSA Watchdog To Probe Management Of Trump Hotel Lease

Law360, Nashville (August 30, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. General Services Administration’s Office of Inspector General is probing the GSA’s management of its lease with the Trump Organization for the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., currently a Trump-brand hotel, it confirmed Wednesday.



After several media reports emerged late Tuesday saying that the GSA had revealed its oversight of the Old Post Office lease was being evaluated by the OIG, the watchdog confirmed the probe to Law360 on Wednesday.



“Our Office of Inspections has initiated an evaluation of GSA’s management and administration...

To view the full article, register now.