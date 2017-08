Retailers Back FCC Database Proposal To Temper TCPA Suits

Law360, Washington (August 30, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A retail trade coalition has thrown its weight behind the Federal Communications Commission’s proposal to create a database of phone numbers that have been reassigned to prevent people from unwittingly inheriting marketing contacts solicited by their number’s previous owner, saying it would protect businesses from “predatory” Telephone Consumer Protection Act litigation.



The Retail Industry Leaders Association praised the idea Monday for helping businesses avoid an “untenable” choice of liability exposure for robocalls and robotexts unintentionally sent to people who never opted into them, or abandonment of...

