Steinbeck Widow Denies Trying To Block Spielberg Film Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (August 31, 2017, 12:00 AM EDT) -- The widow of John Steinbeck’s son told a California federal jury Wednesday she didn’t try to block a Steven Spielberg-helmed remake of “The Grapes of Wrath,” as claimed by Steinbeck’s stepdaughter, saying she and other family members love the famed director of 'E.T.' and 'Jaws.'



Wednesday marked the second day of the federal trial brought by Waverly Scott Kaffaga, the daughter of Steinbeck’s late wife, Elaine Steinbeck, over her relatives' alleged interference in deals to exploit Steinbeck’s copyrights.



Among other allegations, Kaffaga claims Steinbeck’s late son...

