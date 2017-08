Amazon User Asks 9th Circ. To Revive List-Price Class Action

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 11:37 PM EDT) -- A California Amazon shopper urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to revive his putative class action alleging the internet retailer inflates its comparative discounts, saying a lower court wrongly used Washington law to find Amazon.com's arbitration provision valid instead of using California's more consumer-friendly legal standard.



Trenton Kashima of Finkelstein & Krinsk LLP, an attorney for plaintiff Allen Wiseley and the proposed class, told the appellate court during oral arguments Wednesday that a district court judge had erred in finding no material difference between California and...

