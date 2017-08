Gilstrap Sends Riddell Rival’s Helmet Patent Suit To Illinois

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap has moved a patent dispute lodged by the maker of Schutt Sports football helmets against its rival Riddell to Illinois, finding that while Texas was a proper venue for the suit under his newly devised test, Illinois was more convenient.



Judge Gilstrap on Monday denied Riddell Inc.’s bid to get the case transferred from his district based on an improper venue argument, after applying a test he outlined in a June decision to determine whether the company had a...

