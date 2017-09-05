By Daniel Koch and Stephen Ramaley September 5, 2017, 12:43 PM EDTLaw360, New York (September 5, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Last year the U.S. Supreme Court in Kingdomware Technologies Inc. v. United States[1] appeared to have settled a long-standing dispute about whether the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs must prefer service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses (“SDVOSBs/VOSBs”), instead of purchasing products or services from the General Service Administration’s Federal Supply Schedules. The Supreme Court ruled against the VA, holding that pursuant to the Veterans Benefits, Healthcare and Information Technology Act of 2006,[2] the VA was required to set aside a procurement whenever two or more SDVOSBs/VOSBs are expected...
How VA Circumvents High Court Kingdomware Decision
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login