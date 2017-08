Insurer Can't Ax Loss In Construction Defect Coverage Battle

Law360, Los Angeles (August 30, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling after trial that American Safety Indemnity Co. had wrongly refused in bad faith to defend Pulte Home Corp. in a pair of lawsuits alleging construction defects at housing developments, finding that the insurer incorrectly interpreted key policy language and acted unreasonably.



Pulte, the developer of two San Marcos, California-area residential housing projects, was named an additional insured under liability policies that American Safety issued to a trio of subcontractors. When residents of the developments sued...

