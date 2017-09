Disaster Response Has Unique Hazards For Contractors

Law360, Nashville (September 1, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT) -- As part of the multibillion-dollar recovery effort expected following Hurricane Harvey, there will be significant and potentially lucrative opportunities for contractors to participate in the cleanup, but there are unique circumstances they should be aware of before committing to any emergency work, attorneys said.



The devastation caused by Harvey, which has dumped immense amounts of rain on Texas and Louisiana, resulting in significant flooding — “probably the worst disaster” Texas has seen, in the words of Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long — will need...

