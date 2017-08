Users Slam Facebook For Redacting Discovery In Privacy Row

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Facebook Inc. users suing the social media giant for allegedly collecting biometric data with its facial recognition software slammed the company Tuesday for submitting redacted discovery documents, telling a California federal judge that they were ordered to disclose the information without withholding anything.



Seven months after being ordered to produce unredacted discovery documents, plaintiffs in a proposed class action wrote in a letter that Facebook continues to flout a court ruling requiring it to produce unredacted information.



Instead, users argued, the company is dragging its feet...

To view the full article, register now.